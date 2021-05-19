How AI can identify energy waste

In a new ELN webinar – Identify energy savings and demystify your energy data with AI (10:00 on June 10) – George Catto, Client Services Director on behalf of AMR DNA, a highly sophisticated energy data analytics tool, will explore how artificial intelligence (AI) is helping managers plan for the future. He will highlight how AI is improving building energy efficiency, reducing carbon output, bearing down on cost and informing better energy deals.

George will explain how private and public sector organisations, including major retailers, local authorities and universities, are turning to digital tools such as AMR DNA, offered by Energy Assets, to make sense of their energy data and to ‘map’ future energy consumption scenarios.

“The move to AI is being driven by the realisation that while it’s easy for managers to monitor consumption through desktop portals, the volume of data being automatically delivered through advanced metering would require an army of analysts to identify energy waste and then formulate appropriate strategies,” says George.

Yet, with AMR DNA, it is possible to interrogate years’ worth of historic half-hourly data in a matter of hours – and create a model that continuously evaluates data and progressively ‘learns’ what optimal energy performance in any building looks like.

AMR DNA can help transform energy performance by:

Spotting tell-tale ‘fingerprints’ of energy waste

Identifying patterns of waste unique to each building

Providing a checklist of priority actions to drive efficiency and reduce energy costs

Modelling multiple building occupation/ operation scenarios to enable rapid energy system reconfiguration

Says George: “Identifying and eradicating energy waste can be a particularly pressing challenge in an environment of change, when building occupancy levels are fluctuating.

“However, using artificial intelligence, AMR DNA can determine where and how energy is being used and wasted. With automated and progressive analysis, we are able to spot the trends and actions that will inform the best ways to save energy.”

AMR DNA finds and flags up areas for energy efficiency improvement because the system progressively ‘learns’ what best performance looks like. From this benchmark, energy managers can use the AI-driven model to develop building profiles that fit multiple contingency planning scenarios and to sharpen their energy procurement strategies.

“What is quickly becoming apparent is that COVID-19 has challenged our conventional understanding of energy management systems and how meter data can positively affect scenario planning,” says George. “This ability to forecast what the future can look like, and adapt quickly to changing circumstances, is gaining a lot of interest because no organisation can afford to burn money unnecessarily in today’s trading climate.”

“And remember, an energy saving initiative only becomes ‘real’ when the results show up in meter data – so AMR DNA offers a quick and tangible way to measure outcomes,” says George.

Among those implementing AI-informed energy strategies is The Energy Consortium, which provides energy solutions to public sector organisations.

Stephen Creighton is Head of Member Services at TEC and has been employing AI to drive energy efficiency and carbon reduction in the higher education sector for 4 years.

“By applying AMR DNA technology across multi-site campuses, we have been able to support our members in achieving significant improvements in energy efficiency. Diving this deep into the volume of metered data that is now available simply would not have been possible through manual intervention. Now though, we have a system that can not only spot areas of concern, but also progressively learn the optimal performance for each building and provide a corresponding list of priority actions to deliver the best outcomes.”

The webinar is ideal for energy managers.

About the speakers

George Catto, Client Services Director AMR DNA

George Catto will present how AMR DNA, offered by Energy Assets and powered by kWIQly data analytics, exposes the characteristics of individual meters to enable energy managers to quantify hidden waste from the wealth of AMR consumption data amassed each year.

Stephen Creighton, Head of Member Services, TEC

Stephen Creighton is a highly experienced energy and procurement professional who has had a significant impact on the way the public sector buys its energy. TEC is a recognised centre of excellence for energy procurement.

About Energy Assets:

AMR DNA is a service provided by Energy Assets, one of Britain’s leading independent metering, data, asset management and utility network construction companies.

The Group offers utility suppliers, third party intermediaries, developers, contractors, and industrial and commercial end-users a broad spectrum of expert multi-utility metering and energy-related services. This includes enabling customers to collect and analyse energy consumption data.

www.energyassets.co.uk/

This is a promoted article.