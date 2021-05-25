Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

New competition offers £7m for sustainable plastic packaging

It is seeking ‘ambitious and bold’ projects that focus on solving well-known issues with the sustainability of plastic packaging, with the aim of driving a shift towards a circular economy solution

Festival Net Zero 2021

Priyanka Shrestha
More Articles
Tuesday 25 May 2021
Image: Shutterstock

A new competition is offering a share of £7 million for business-led research and development projects into sustainable plastic packaging.

UK Research and Innovation’s (UKRI) Smart Sustainable Plastic Packaging (SSPP) is providing the funding for “ambitious and bold” projects that focus on solving well-known issues with the sustainability of plastic packaging, with the aim of driving a shift towards a circular economy solution.

SSPP is particularly interested in projects focused on minimising or reducing plastic packaging, packaging suitable for reuse, refill and online delivery, sustainable solutions for film and flexibles and food grade recycled polypropylene and polyethylene.

In addition, it is also seeking projects that focus on behaviour change leading to less packaging waste or higher recycling rates and solutions that address the UK Plastics Pact target for problematic or unnecessary single-use plastic packaging items.

Projects seeking funding must be well developed but not yet at large commercial demonstration scale.

Paul Davidson, Challenge Director for the SSPP challenge said: “The Smart Sustainable Plastic Packaging programme is dedicated to supporting innovative projects that will have real-world benefits in reducing plastic waste in the environment. We’ve already seen some exciting projects as a result of our programme.

“We are now looking for more projects that can make a big impact on the 2025 UK Plastics Pact targets and that focus on much-needed solutions for packaging reduction, re-use, refill and changing consumer behaviour when it comes to plastic packaging use.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast