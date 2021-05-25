UK’s vehicle fleet reaches pension age

The UK’s vehicles are getting older and older, putting the country’s net zero commitments at risk.

A new report by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) suggests the average age of a vehicle driven across the UK has risen to 8.4 years old, the oldest on record.

The analysis stresses almost ten million vehicles from 2008 and earlier are still in use with a staggering 27.9% of the vehicles being more than 12 years old.

A new car from 2020 emits, on average 112.8grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre, which is 18.3% lower than a model registered in 2011, the trade association claims.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said: “With the pandemic putting the brakes on new vehicle uptake in 2020, the average car on our roads is now the oldest since records began some 20 years ago, as drivers held on to their existing vehicles for longer.

“The technology is changing, however, albeit slowly. Despite massive growth last year, just one in 80 vehicles is a plug-in electric car while nearly ten million petrol and diesel cars dating back to before 2008 remain on our roads.”