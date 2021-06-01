Climate change ‘drives 37% of all heat-related deaths’

Nearly 37% of heat-related deaths are linked to climate change, suggests new research.

A study published in the journal Nature Climate Change suggests mortality levels associated with heat exposure created by human activities soared during the period from 1991 to 2018.

The research, which is based on data from 732 locations in 43 countries, found that more than half of the heat-related deaths in Iran, Kuwait, the Philippines, Thailand, central and south America were attributable to climate change.

The researchers estimate that Sao Paulo, Brazil has the most climate-related heat deaths, with almost 239 on average every year.

They call for urgent action and more ambitious mitigation and adaptation strategies from policymakers to minimise the public health impacts of climate change.