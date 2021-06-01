Birmingham’s Clean Air Zone reaches full speed

Today is the first day that Birmingham’s Clean Air Zone comes into effect.

Motorists whose vehicles do not meet the emissions standards for the zone will have to pay a daily fee.

Cars, taxis and large goods vehicles which do not meet the zone’s emission standard will be charged £8 a day while non-compliant coaches, buses and HGVs will be charged £50 per day.

The measure has been deployed in a bid to encourage more drivers to ditch their polluting cars and choose greener transport modes, including walking and cycling.

In its first days, the city’s local authority aims to ‘soft launch’ the zone, which means that it will neither require drivers to pay the daily fee nor will pursue enforcement from today through 13th June.

In the second stage, from 14th June, motorists of non-compliant vehicles will be required to pay the daily fee.

Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment at Birmingham City Council, Councillor Waseem Zaffar MBE has said: “I’m confident that this initiative will save lives, and provide a cleaner, greener, safer space for our communities in a part of our city that has a problem with poor air quality.

“Whilst we have agreed on a two-week soft launch period where people won’t have to pay, I would encourage everyone to use this time to check their vehicles, familiarise themselves with the charging process and check out the support that is still available through the Brum Breathes website.”