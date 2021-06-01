Wind revolution ‘requires half a million new workers in next five years’

The global expansion of wind power is estimated to require nearly 480,000 more highly-trained workers in the next five years.

A new report by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), the Global Wind Organisation and the Renewables Consulting Group finds that of this trained required workforce, almost 308,000 would be deployed to construct and maintain onshore wind projects, while 172,000 would be needed to work in offshore wind.

The authors of the report estimate nearly 70% of the new global workforce training demand will come from ten markets, including Brazil, China, Japan, India, Mexico, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the US and Vietnam.

Currently, the global standard for wind workforce training has the capacity to support the training needs of 150,000 workers by the end of 2021 and 200,000 next year.

Ben Backwell, Chief Executive Officer at GWEC, said: “The wind industry needs to scale up at an unprecedented rate over the next decade to put the world on track to meet net zero. If ambition is scaled up to what it needs to be three or four times current market forecasts the workforce training requirements will be far higher than what was found in this report.

“To meet this challenge, we need to prepare now for the workforce of the future, and this means training hundreds of thousands of workers across the world to be part of one of the fastest-growing industries.”