Government boosts biomass production with £4m

The government has today announced it will fund sustainable biomass production with £4 million.

The winners from the Biomass Feedstocks Innovation competition, a total of 24 projects across the UK will receive funding of up to £200,000.

Among the funded projects is the so-called ‘MISTY’ which intends to increase microalgal biomass productivity in the UK by co-culturing microalgae with bacteria, using wastewaters from breweries and dairy industries.

This competition was launched in March and aims to boost UK production of sustainable biomass.

Energy Minister Lord Callanan said: “Working to develop new and greener types of fuel like biomass is an important part of building a diverse and green energy mix that we will need to achieve our climate change targets.

“We are backing UK innovators to ensure we have a homegrown supply of biomass materials, which is part of our wider plans to continue driving down carbon emissions as we build back greener.”