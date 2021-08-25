Efficiency & Environment, Policy

Government boosts biomass production with £4m

Beneficiaries include a project that will grow algae from whisky manufacturing

The Big Zero report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 25 August 2021
Biomass wood chippings
Image: Shutterstock

The government has today announced it will fund sustainable biomass production with £4 million.

The winners from the Biomass Feedstocks Innovation competition, a total of 24 projects across the UK will receive funding of up to £200,000.

Among the funded projects is the so-called ‘MISTY’ which intends to increase microalgal biomass productivity in the UK by co-culturing microalgae with bacteria, using wastewaters from breweries and dairy industries.

This competition was launched in March and aims to boost UK production of sustainable biomass.

Energy Minister Lord Callanan said: “Working to develop new and greener types of fuel like biomass is an important part of building a diverse and green energy mix that we will need to achieve our climate change targets.

“We are backing UK innovators to ensure we have a homegrown supply of biomass materials, which is part of our wider plans to continue driving down carbon emissions as we build back greener.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast