Tesco rolls out national scheme to close the plastic loop

Tesco has launched soft plastic packaging recycling points at all its large stores in a bid to close the plastic loop.

The scheme is predicted to lead to the collection and recycling of 1,000 tonnes of plastic every year.

That follows a trial of recycling points across 171 stores in Wales and the South West, where nearly a tonne of soft plastic was collected a day.

Tesco’s Director of Quality, Sarah Bradbury, said: “We are tackling the impact of plastics by removing and reducing it as much as possible, helping customers move to reusable alternatives and ensuring they can recycle everything that’s left.”

Marcus Gover, Chief Executive Officer of WRAP, said: “Tackling plastic bags and wrapping is the UK Plastics Pact’s number one priority, and increasing front of store collection points is a great step forward.”

Mr Gover also said as little as 6% of this plastic is collected and recycled in the UK.

According to a recent study, nearly 40% of Brits are very concerned about how much plastic is in their food and drink packaging.