Shell commits to develop renewable-powered Timi gas project offshore Malaysia

A subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell has taken a final investment decision on the Timi gas development project offshore Malaysia, which will be powered by renewable energy.

Sarawak Shell Berhad (SSB) will work with partners PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd (15%) and Brunei Energy Exploration (10%) on the Timi field, which is located around 200 kilometres off the coast of Sarawak.

The development – designed to reach up to 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day – features SSB’s first wellhead platform in Malaysia that is powered by a solar and wind hybrid renewable power system.

Wael Sawan, Shell Upstream Director said: “Timi, which is powered by a solar and wind hybrid power system, demonstrates Shell’s capabilities to innovate and deliver safe, reliable and sustainable projects, in line with our commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 in step with society.

“Shell is pleased to be able to progress this project in a competitive and responsible manner as part of the vital role Upstream plays in delivering Shell’s strategy and in support of economic growth in Malaysia.”