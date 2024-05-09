World’s largest direct air capture plant switched on

Climeworks has launched Mammoth, the world’s largest direct air capture and storage plant, in Iceland.

This marks their second commercial facility in the country and is much larger than their previous one, Orca.

Mammoth, currently with twelve collector containers out of 72 planned, is expected to capture up to 36,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually once completed in 2024.

Using renewable energy (geothermal energy) from ON Power in Iceland, Mammoth captures carbon dioxide from the air.

After the carbon dioxide is removed from the filters, Carbfix, the storage partner, transports it underground.

There, it reacts with basaltic rock in a natural process, turning into stone and staying stored permanently.

This process is verified and certified by third parties.