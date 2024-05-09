NHS and energy partners tackle chills in home health initiative

The Energy Systems Catapult, in collaboration with energy company ScottishPower, has initiated another trial of its Warm Home Prescription (WHP) programme.

This first-of-its-kind trial with an energy provider targets vulnerable households residing in homes with low Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) ratings, aiming to enhance energy efficiency by installing measures such as improved insulation and air source heat pumps.

Working alongside local NHS authorities, the Catapult identifies low income households where occupants are susceptible to health issues exacerbated by cold or damp environments.

ScottishPower then facilitates the supply and installation of suitable improvements, including insulation upgrades, heating system enhancements and solar panels where applicable.

These upgrades aim to reduce heat loss, increase warmth and ultimately make homes more comfortable while lowering energy consumption and household bills.

Moreover, warmer homes contribute to occupants’ health by potentially reducing the need for hospitalisation.

Funded through ScottishPower’s Energy Company Obligation (ECO), the trial seeks to optimise government support for low income households, ensuring that those in greatest need receive assistance to create warmer, healthier and more environmentally friendly homes.

Rebecca Sweeney, Business Leader – Homes, at Energy Systems Catapult said: “This coordinated delivery alongside a national energy supplier has the potential to reshape how we deliver Warm Home Prescription across the UK.

“We don’t want to stop here. If there are others – be they energy suppliers or energy organisations – we want to hear from you to help eradicate cold homes across the country.”

Mark Murphy, Head of UK Government Obligations at ScottishPower said: “The Warm Home Prescription trial’s success is an example of how retrofitting vulnerable homes with insulation and other clean technologies can improve quality of life for customers, while making homes more energy efficient and cheaper to heat in the process.”