Norfolk’s grid stability project approved

The proposed Necton Greener Grid Park will utilise synchronous compensators, large machines designed to provide the necessary inertia for grid stability without relying on fossil fuels
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
05/09/2024 10:00 AM
Image: Statkraft
Statkraft has secured approval for a grid stability project in Norfolk.

The project, aimed at enhancing renewable energy transmission, received consent for construction near Necton.

It intends to improve grid stability and enable greater use of renewable energy sources like wind and solar power.

The initiative is part of efforts to address occasional grid instability, which sometimes necessitates activating fossil fuel power stations.

Norfolk has been identified as a key area requiring grid stabilisation.

The proposed Necton Greener Grid Park will employ synchronous compensators, large machines designed to provide inertia for grid stability without relying on fossil fuels.

Construction is slated to begin in Winter and is expected to last up to 18 months.

