ENA recognised for its work during Covid-19 pandemic

Energy Networks Association (ENA) has been shortlisted in two award categories for its response to Covid-19 pandemic.

The energy industry body is the finalist in the Covid Response Awards.

The ENA joins other finalists, including BBC Education, Channel 4, HMRC and the video conferencing platform Zoom.

The association has made it into the categories for its work with Ofgem to offer energy suppliers the option to defer payment of network charges and its commitment to secure and dedicate more than £300 million to supporting green projects across England, Scotland and Wales.

David Smith, ENA Chief Executive, said: “I am really proud of the team we have at ENA who have adapted to a new normal while prioritising initiatives that support net zero and protect customers.”