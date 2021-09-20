Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure

CO2, an outpatient for Leeds iconic hospital

The St. James’s hospital will receive low carbon heat created by a facility recovering energy from the waste of around 6,000 homes

The Big Zero report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 20 September 2021
Image: Alastair Wallace / Shutterstock

St James’s Hospital in Leeds will be connected to a district heating network to receive low carbon heat while reducing its carbon dioxide emissions.

Leeds City Council has announced the hospital, which is well-known for its coverage on television, will be one of the three buildings that will benefit from the expansion of its local district heating network.

The expansion of the network is estimated to deliver a combined 7,2GW of heat every year.

The buildings will receive heat and hot water created by the Recycling and Energy Recovery Facility, which generates energy from the non-recyclable waste of around 6,000 households in the region.

The project is predicted to save more than 17,800 tonnes of carbon every year.

Councillor Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council’s Executive Member for Infrastructure and Climate, said: “Not only is district heating a worthwhile investment to help combat climate change, but it is also a smart investment for the city too.

“These new connections mean that the network will return more to the council than it costs us, helping to protect vital frontline services.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast