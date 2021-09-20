Finance & Markets

British Gas takes over customers of People’s Energy

The company will continue supplying approximately 351,000 customers of the failed supplier

The Big Zero report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 20 September 2021
Image: GarethWilley / Shutterstock

British Gas will take on customers of the failed supplier, People’s Energy, Ofgem said.

That follows the announcement last Tuesday, that Utility Point and People’s Energy went under, affecting nearly 570,000 customers.

The energy regulator has appointed British Gas to continue supplying approximately 351,000 domestic and non-domestic customers.

Customers of People’s Energy will be contacted in the following days about the changes and outstanding credit balances will be honoured.

Ofgem advised the customers who want to switch supplier to wait until the transfer has been completed.

Neil Lawrence, Ofgem’s Director of Retail, said: “I am pleased to announce we have appointed British Gas as the new supplier for customers after People’s Energy entered insolvency.

“We understand that this news may be unsettling for customers, however, they do not need to worry. Their energy supply will continue as normal and all domestic customer credit balances held on their accounts will be protected by British Gas.”

Earlier this month, British Gas was appointed to take on supplying customers of PfP Energy and MoneyPlus Energy that closed down in the early days of September.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast