British Gas takes over customers of People’s Energy

British Gas will take on customers of the failed supplier, People’s Energy, Ofgem said.

That follows the announcement last Tuesday, that Utility Point and People’s Energy went under, affecting nearly 570,000 customers.

The energy regulator has appointed British Gas to continue supplying approximately 351,000 domestic and non-domestic customers.

Customers of People’s Energy will be contacted in the following days about the changes and outstanding credit balances will be honoured.

Ofgem advised the customers who want to switch supplier to wait until the transfer has been completed.

Neil Lawrence, Ofgem’s Director of Retail, said: “I am pleased to announce we have appointed British Gas as the new supplier for customers after People’s Energy entered insolvency.

“We understand that this news may be unsettling for customers, however, they do not need to worry. Their energy supply will continue as normal and all domestic customer credit balances held on their accounts will be protected by British Gas.”

Earlier this month, British Gas was appointed to take on supplying customers of PfP Energy and MoneyPlus Energy that closed down in the early days of September.