UK universities to beef up the green menus of their canteens!

Students of six universities returning to campuses this winter will be able to find more plant-based options at the canteens.

A new catering accreditation scheme, launched by Friends of the Earth, will see diners of Anglia Ruskin University, Bristol, Chester, Edinburgh Napier, Portsmouth and Winchester find more sustainable menus.

Canteens will serve more plant-based options and less meat dairy and fish.

The environmental campaigning group has worked with several member universities of The University Caterer’s Organisation to develop the scheme.

According to the Climate Change Committee, people should eat 20% less meat and dairy by 2030 in order to help prevent the serious impacts of climate change.

A recent report found that if 10% of the global animal market was replaced by plant-based food products, carbon dioxide emissions equivalent to 2.7 billion trees, covering an area of land larger than Germany, could be saved.