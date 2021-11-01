Government injects £160m into Scottish and Welsh floating offshore wind

The government has announced it will invest £160 million in large-scale floating offshore wind infrastructure in Scotland and Wales.

The scheme will support floating offshore wind ports and factories capable of producing floating offshore wind turbines.

The newly allocated funding is expected to support the government’s target of 1GW of energy through floating offshore wind by 2030.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Offshore wind is a UK success story in forging our Green Industrial Revolution.

“Tapping into this emerging sector will boost our clean electricity generation even further, creating jobs and green innovation across the whole of the UK.”

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “This investment will help to attract further private sector backing to boost our industrial heartlands.”