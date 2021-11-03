Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pledge non-profit to net zero by 2030

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have pledged that their charitable foundation, Archewell, will become net zero by 2030.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have set 2022 as their baseline year to develop a plan for the foundation to achieve net zero – a plan that will be verified by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

As well as tracking the carbon footprint of Archewell’s internet use, commutes and electricity, they have also committed to making sustainable investments with the help of investing platform Ethic.

Any remaining emissions that cannot be mitigated will be offset.

The sustainable action follows the Prince’s father’s speech at COP26 yesterday calling for a militant stance on tackling climate change and the recent heralded work of his brother Prince William – who set up the Earthshot Prize, giving £1 million away to companies building solutions to fight climate change.