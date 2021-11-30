US greenlights second major offshore wind project

Just a few days after the go-ahead of a giant commercial-scale offshore wind project off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard in the US state of Massachusetts, the US Interior Department approved the second major offshore wind farm.

The approximately 130MW South Fork Wind project will be located 19 miles southeast of Block Island, Rhode Island and 35 miles east of Montauk Point, New York.

It is forecast to generate enough electricity to power around 70,000 homes every year.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said: “We have no time to waste in cultivating and investing in a clean energy economy that can sustain us for generations.

“Just one year ago, there were no large-scale offshore wind projects approved in the federal waters of the US. Today there are two, with several more on the horizon. This is one of many actions we are taking in pursuit of the President’s goal to open the doors of economic opportunity to more Americans.”

US President Joe Biden set a goal of deploying 30GW of offshore wind energy by 2030.