TELCA 2021 Winners: Best Customer Service – Large

ECA Business Energy won the award in the category Best Customer Service in this year’s TECLA

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 2 December 2021
The broker industry finally got together again in person for the Energy Live Consultancy Awards (TELCA) at the IET at Savoy Place last night.

The exclusive black-tie awards ceremony that celebrates the best of the best energy consultants in the industry, saw the ECA Business Energy win the award in the category Best Customer Service.

Steve Silverwood, Managing Director of ECA Business Energy said: “It is a great award to win and I think it is the one that everyone wants to win because it is about the customer. And this industry is about the customers.”

Watch the video to see the award-winning moment and the full interview.

