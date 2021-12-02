TELCA 2021 Winners, Top Stories, Videos & Podcasts

TELCA 2021 Winners: Do The Right Thing

Business Energy Direct picked up the TELCA in the category Do The Right Thing

Thursday 2 December 2021
The Energy Live Consultancy Awards (TELCA) returned back in person at the IET at Savoy Place last night and celebrated the achievements of the best energy consultants in the industry.

Business Energy Direct won the award in the category Do The Right Thing.

Simon Askew, Managing Director of Business Energy Direct told ELN: “I don’t think it’s ever difficult to do the right thing, tough times or not tough times, ultimately the service that we provide is driven by customer need, morally and ethically it is never difficult. It is a pretty simple thing to do.”

Watch the video to see the award-winning moment and the full interview.

