New plan unveiled to build clean hydrocarbon workforce of the future

A new sector engagement plan to build a clean hydrocarbon workforce of the future has been unveiled in Canada.

Clean Resource Innovation Network (CRIN) will work with five energy-focused young professional (YP) associations to advance the skills, network and career prospects of tens of thousands of YP members from across the country.

The five YP associations are: Young Pipeliners Association of Canada (YPAC), Young Women in Energy (YWE), Young Professionals in Energy Calgary Chapter (YPE), World Petroleum Council Canada Future Leaders (WPC-FL) and Society of Petroleum Engineers Young Professionals (SPE-YP).

The CRIN YP Engagement Plan will connect emerging leaders from across Canada with technological developments in clean hydrocarbons and build a framework for greater connectivity now and in the future.

The plan also includes up to 30 scholarships for the Avatar Ignite Programme 2022, in partnership with the University of Calgary, which is open to any emerging professional interested in participating in clean hydrocarbon innovation.

Under the plan, energy YPs in Canada will have the opportunity to work directly on breakthrough technologies that focus on enhancing environmental performance, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

YPAC CEO Ian Sug said: “Decarbonising the entire energy system to combat climate change is the greatest challenge of our generation and our industry. We are in a race against time and innovation and collaboration hold the keys to our sustainable future.

“YPAC is excited to see so many young industry professionals, with their fresh perspectives and new ideas, joining forces to take on this challenge.”