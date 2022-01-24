Rumours for VAT cut on energy bills grow

Millions of households across the UK could reportedly see a VAT cut on their energy bills as support for the measure builds up momentum.

In the past few weeks, the government was in “live discussions” with suppliers and the industry to find potential measures that could get the pressure of increasing bills off customers.

One of these temporary measures reportedly included scrapping VAT.

Sources claimed that “the option was firmly on the table” but decisions have not been made.

The announcement for additional measures could come as early as next week, just in time before 7th February when the new price cap is expected to be revealed.

Two weeks ago, the Prime Minister rejected calls to scrap VAT from energy bills as he mentioned that measure would end up having “a lot of people who perhaps don’t need the support”.

ELN has contacted BEIS and Treasury for a response.