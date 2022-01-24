New York adds $12m to electric vehicle rebate programme

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced more than $12 million (£8.9m) of additional funding to help consumers save money when purchasing electric vehicles (EVs).

The latest funding for the Drive Clean Rebate programme offers a point-of-sale rebate that reduces upfront costs, enabling consumers to save up to $2,000 (£1,477) on the purchase of an EV.

Rebates ranging from $500 (£369m) to $2,000 are available on more than 60 models of vehicles and consumers receive higher rebates for the purchase or lease of longer range, all-electric vehicles, with a base manufacturer suggested retail price of less than $42,000 (£31,013).

In addition, $2.7 million (£1.9m) is being awarded to local governments for purchasing cleaner vehicles and installing charging or refuelling stations for public use.

The programme supports New York’s ambition to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2050.

Governor Hochul said: “Zero emission vehicles are one of the most effective ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and boost the electrification of our transportation sector.

“Every milestone we reach in transitioning to clean electric vehicles is another step closer to improving air quality in communities and New York is proud to continue paving the way towards a cleaner, greener future.”