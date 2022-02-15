UK petrol soars to all-time record price

Petrol’s average pump price across the UK set a new record during the weekend, reaching 148.02p a litre.

That is expected to put additional financial pressure on households’ budgets which have already been hit by soaring energy bills.

The previous record was set on 21st November when petrol price at forecourts across the UK had reached an all-time high of 147.72p.

Diesel has now risen to 151.57p a litre, according to the latest data published by the AA.

Last Thursday, it passed the previous record set on 20th November of 151.10p a litre.

Luke Bosdet, the AA’s fuel price spokesman, told ELN: “The cost of living crisis has been ratcheted up yet another notch, tightening the vice on family spending when it faces other pressures from impending domestic energy cost and tax increases.”