EDF unveils plans for new 50MW wind farm in Ireland

EDF Renewables Ireland has unveiled plans to develop a new 50MW wind farm in Broadford, a small village in eastern County Clare.

The proposed ‘Lackareagh Wind Farm’ will consist of seven wind turbines and is predicted to have an output that could provide power to more than 35,000 homes.

The energy company plans to submit a planning application for the project in early 2023.

Kevin Daly, Head of Development at EDF Renewables Ireland, said: “With the effects of the climate crisis becoming ever more visible, projects like Lackareagh Wind Farm are more important than ever.

“Ireland has ambitious targets to deliver 80% of its electricity from renewable sources by the end of this decade and onshore wind is the most efficient means of achieving this.”