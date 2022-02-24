Majority of Scots support expansion of onshore wind

The majority of Scottish people are in favour of an expansion of onshore wind.

That’s according to polling by trade association RenewableUK which shows around 60% of voters had voted in the last election for a party supporting onshore wind farms.

The survey of more than 1,000 people suggests almost 74% of them would think favourably of a political party that puts the growth of renewable energy capacity at the heart of its manifesto.

In addition, the poll shows 70% of them, in the last election, voted for a party they expected to build more renewable energy in Scotland.

RenewableUK’s Chief Executive Dan McGrail said: “This polling demonstrates that voters in Scotland overwhelmingly support political parties which are pro-renewables and pro-onshore wind.

“The Scottish Government has a clear mandate to consent projects in a timely way to tackle climate change.

“We are urging ministers in Holyrood to unblock the pipeline of much-needed new onshore wind capacity as a matter of urgency, by bringing in new guidelines which underpin the need to act fast against the climate emergency.”