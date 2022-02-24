Lancaster University submits new solar farm plan

Lancaster University has submitted a planning application for the development of a new solar farm.

The proposals for the project are being examined by the Lancaster City Council and a decision is expected to be announced next week.

The solar farm is predicted to generate 16.5MW, enough to power more than 3,000 homes.

Paul Morris, Director of Capital Projects and Estates Development at Lancaster University told ELN: “The decision from the city council is imminent and, if successful, the solar farm will contribute hugely to reducing our energy-related carbon emissions, by around 40% in total.

“The development of the 16.5MW solar farm is critical to the university’s success in achieving its goal to reach carbon net zero for scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and net zero for scope 3 by 2035.

“The university is already leading the way on sustainability and is the highest producer of renewable energy within the Higher-Education sector, having reduced its electricity and heating emissions by 50% since 2005 and our performance will improve dramatically in the coming years as we draw on world-leading research and engagement with external partners to achieve our sustainability goals.”