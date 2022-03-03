RWE to donate €1m for Ukraine’s refugees

Energy company RWE has today unveiled plans to donate €1 million (£830k) to support Ukrainian refugees and civilians impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The firm said the donation will primarily support organisations that are looking after Ukrainians arriving in Poland.

According to the UN Refugee Agency in the first six days of the war around 660,000 people have now fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries.

Markus Krebber, Chief Executive Officer of RWE, said: “Our thoughts are with the Ukrainian population who have to suffer the horrors of a war.

“The attack on Ukraine not only goes against international law and the right of the Ukrainian population to self-determination, but also the desire of many Russians for peaceful relations.

“The invasion demonstrates in the most brutal way possible that we have to stand up for democracy, freedom and peace – they cannot be taken for granted.”