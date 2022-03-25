Efficiency & Environment

Costa Coffee sets 2040 net zero target

It is looking to halve its carbon emissions by 2030

Pathway to COP26 report

Kiran Bose
Friday 25 March 2022
Image: Sorbis / Shutterstock

Costa Coffee has committed to becoming net zero by 2040.

The hot drinks chain has also made a pledge to halve its carbon emissions by the end of this decade to help it achieve this wider aim.

Its targets have been approved by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and include powering its coffee roastery with 100% renewable gas and improving farming practices.

Costa revealed that just 5% of its total emissions are direct (scope 1 and 2), with the remaining 95% coming from how its products are grown, transported, prepared and supplied (scope 3).

Sustainability Director, Deb Caldow, said: “We know that reducing our emissions by half per coffee serving and ultimately reaching net zero is going to take a lot of collective effort from all of us at Costa Coffee – from our team members and partners to our suppliers and consumers.

“But we are energised and prepared to work together to make a difference, as we continue to aspire to become the world’s most loved coffee brand and uplift the lives of coffee fans around the world.”

