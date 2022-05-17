Scotland consults on creation of first new national parks in 20 years

The Scottish Government has launched a consultation on the creation of Scotland’s first new national parks in almost 20 years.

Communities, groups and individuals are being invited to give their views on what they value about Scottish National Parks and what these areas should deliver in the future, in particular how they can help to protect and restore nature, tackle climate change and promote sustainable land use.

The Scottish Government is aware of at least 10 communities or groups which have in the recent past expressed interest in National Park status so some means of evaluating between areas will be required to identify the candidate areas to be progressed initially.

The latest consultation will be followed by a longer period during which they will be encouraged and supported to develop proposals for the new parks.

The government has committed to establish at least one new National Park in the country by the end of this Parliamentary session in 2026.

Scottish Biodiversity Minister Lorna Slater said: “It is almost two decades since Scotland’s first National Parks in Loch Lomond and the Trossachs and the Cairngorms were established. Both are home to some of the country’s most outstanding scenery, are internationally important areas for nature and receive millions of visitors each year. They work hard to tackle the biodiversity and climate crisis, help manage facilities for visitors, promote responsible access and develop sustainable communities. They have become jewels in Scotland’s crown and now is the time to add to them.

“We want to gauge what people want their National Parks to deliver for the environment, culture and the communities within their boundaries. I would strongly encourage everyone to take part and ensure your views are heard and reflected in the shaping of this historic expansion of Scotland’s National Parks.”