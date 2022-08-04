‘Green’ coffin claims banned by UK advertising regulator

Advertisements of two funeral providers have been banned after the advertising regulator ruled that they misleadingly imply their coffins are more eco-friendly than other options available in the market.

Funeral services companies Golden Leaves and JC Atkinson & Son had previously both advertised ‘green’ funeral packages.

The Advertising Standards Authority challenged whether the companies’ descriptions of wooden and MDF coffins as ‘eco-friendly’ and ‘green’ and their references for ‘environmentally-friendly’ funeral packages were misleading.

MDF coffins are normally those made from medium fibre density wood.

Golden Leaves said that the claims that their coffins and funerals were “green” or “eco-friendly” should be understood as part of their whole package offer of a funeral plan which they had designed to promote an environmentally conscious message.

That included the promotional material itself, produced with water-based inks on recycled paper, the sustainable nature of the coffin types used and carbon offsetting strategies, the company said.

JC Atkinson & Son said they had commissioned a life cycle analysis of coffins which demonstrated that the type of coffins that they sold, made from chipboard and MDF, would result in lower carbon and other emissions when cremated compared to cardboard or paperboard coffins.

In both cases, the ASA concluded that the ads were misleading given that the evidence that had been provided to the regulator did not substantiate claims that the wooden and MDF coffins and the full cycle of the coffins had no negative impact on the environment.