Energy bill freeze? It’s a fix!

The government has confirmed that an energy bill discount will be applied to customers on fixed energy tariffs.

Fixed energy deals are contracts that keep the same price for bills for 12 or 24 months.

Last week, the government unveiled a new package designed to help households that could see their energy bills rise to as much as £3,547 a year from 1st October.

With the Energy Price Guarantee, the bills of those on the price cap will freeze at £2,500.

Those on a fixed energy tariff will receive an automatic reduction of 17p per kWh for electricity and 4.2p per kWh per gas.

This translates to £1,000 for a household using a typical amount of gas and electricity.

People on fixed tariffs are not able to cancel the fixed deal and switch supplier without a penalty charge.

Next week, the government is expected to reveal more details about the support that will be offered to businesses.