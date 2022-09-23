MPs seek final views on UK’s new nuclear power strategy

MPs on the Commons Science and Technology Committee are seeking final views on the UK Government’s approach to developing new nuclear power.

The inquiry is inviting responses, until 30th September 2022, from experts on what is required for the government to achieve its aim to approve up to eight new nuclear reactors by 2030 and for nuclear to supply 25% of electricity by 2050.

More than half of the UK’s 11 nuclear reactors are due to be retired by 2025 with no immediate replacements – which was criticised in a recent report from the Public Accounts Committee.

The Science and Technology Committee’s inquiry is examining how the gap in nuclear generating capacity, which currently accounts for around 15% of the UK’s electricity, will be filled and enable the protection of energy supply.

Other topics it is seeking views on include the funding and regulation of nuclear power, including provisions in the Energy Security Bill introduced into Parliament this year, the status of the different nuclear power technologies, including fusion and their role in achieving the 2050 net zero target.

In addition, it includes the technical challenges facing the next-generation of nuclear power plants, further research and development required to build capacity and how nuclear waste management can be improved.