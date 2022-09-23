UK moves forward with underground ‘pylons’

How can electricity pylons go underground?

In a scheme touted as ‘one of the first in the world’, National Grid has started work on removing 22 pylons and 8.8 kilometres of overhead cables in Dorset.

The scheme aims to remove existing high-voltage electricity transmission infrastructure, which has been in place since the 1960s.

The goal is to enhance the landscape and transform the views of the Dorset Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Burying the cables underground has been selected as the preferred option as it was felt that screening or camouflaging pylons would not have sufficient impact.

Paul Hamnett, Senior Project Manager for National Grid, said: “Our goal has always been to enhance this beautiful landscape, and now we’re seeing the fruits of our labour with the fields we used for civil engineering works being reinstated and, ultimately, the successful removal of 8.8 kilometres of overhead cables and 22 pylons.”