UK slashes electricity total consumption amid energy crisis

The latest government report about the UK’s total consumption of electricity shows figures seen during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Official data suggests total consumption was 63.6TWh in the second quarter of the year, the lowest quarterly value since the same period in 2020 when the first lockdown reduced demand.

The change was also a 5.6% decrease compared to the second quarter of last year – analysts note that was due to warmer average temperatures in April and May that drove heating demand down.

They also stress that it may also reflect customers’ efforts to reduce consumption because of soaring electricity prices.

The report also suggests that domestic consumption fell by 15.8% to 21.7TWh, the lowest value since the third quarter of 2019.