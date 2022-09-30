Finance & Markets, Top Stories

UK slashes electricity total consumption amid energy crisis

Government data shows that domestic consumption decreased ‘substantially’ in the second quarter of the year

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 30 September 2022
Image: Shutterstock

The latest government report about the UK’s total consumption of electricity shows figures seen during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Official data suggests total consumption was 63.6TWh in the second quarter of the year, the lowest quarterly value since the same period in 2020 when the first lockdown reduced demand.

The change was also a 5.6% decrease compared to the second quarter of last year – analysts note that was due to warmer average temperatures in April and May that drove heating demand down.

They also stress that it may also reflect customers’ efforts to reduce consumption because of soaring electricity prices.

The report also suggests that domestic consumption fell by 15.8% to 21.7TWh, the lowest value since the third quarter of 2019.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast