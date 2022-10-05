Finance & Markets, Top Stories

National Grid launches £2.5m fuel poverty fund

Charities, councils and other groups can apply for grants of up to £10,000 to tackle fuel poverty in their communities

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 5 October 2022
Image: Shutterstock

National Grid has committed to supporting the most vulnerable through a new £2.5 million fund.

Charities, local authorities and other organisations are invited to apply for grants of up to £10,000 to help fuel poor households.

A few weeks ago,  the UCL Institute of Health Equity warned that more than half of UK households will be plunged into fuel poverty in the coming months because of the increase in energy costs.

Alison Sleightholm, Regulation and Corporate Director at National Grid, said: “Every household deserves to have a warm and happy home and tackling fuel poverty is a vital and pressing priority for us this winter.

“We are looking to support, and partner with, community groups and organisations to achieve positive change and we welcome funding applications from diverse community groups and organisations.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast