National Grid launches £2.5m fuel poverty fund

National Grid has committed to supporting the most vulnerable through a new £2.5 million fund.

Charities, local authorities and other organisations are invited to apply for grants of up to £10,000 to help fuel poor households.

A few weeks ago, the UCL Institute of Health Equity warned that more than half of UK households will be plunged into fuel poverty in the coming months because of the increase in energy costs.

Alison Sleightholm, Regulation and Corporate Director at National Grid, said: “Every household deserves to have a warm and happy home and tackling fuel poverty is a vital and pressing priority for us this winter.

“We are looking to support, and partner with, community groups and organisations to achieve positive change and we welcome funding applications from diverse community groups and organisations.”