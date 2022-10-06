Latest Jobs – Sales Team Manager – EDF

Salary: Starting from £48,800 + excellent benefits

Role: Are you highly motivated with strong leadership skills? Do you have proven success in a B2B sales environment? If so, join EDF as a Sales Team Manager!

In this role, you will be tasked with coaching, leading and developing a team of Sales Executives, who have responsibility for delivering high value and high-quality renewal and prospect sales to Mid-Market business customers.

More info and apply now at: https://careers.edfenergy.com/job/Exeter-Sales-Team-Manager/