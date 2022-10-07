Meter tampering is a ticking time bomb, energy industry warns

British customers are unaware that meter tampering can create a ticking time bomb in their homes.

That’s the suggestion from the Energy Networks Association (ENA), which suggests people are not fully aware of the serious and potentially life-threatening risk to their safety.

Energy operators have said there had been a 400% rise in interference with energy equipment in the home between 2017 and 2021 and the trend is likely to continue this year.

They warn meter tampering could lead to house fires and electrocutions.

Police had recently found that a fire at a property in Glasgow started by a spark from a prepayment meter that had been previously illegally bypassed.

David Spillett, Head of Safety, Health and Environment at ENA, said: “Tampering with your meter can create a ticking time bomb in your home.

“The UK’s electrical and gas engineers are highly trained professionals who ensure your home’s power system is entirely safe – tampering with their work risks serious harm to yourself, neighbours and your loved ones and damage to your property that will not be covered by insurance – it’s just not worth the risk.

“If you are struggling to pay your energy bill, please speak to your energy supplier or contact Citizens Advice for free and impartial advice.”