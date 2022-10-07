All EU phones and tablets will use the same charger in 2024

By 2024, all mobile phones, tablets and cameras sold across Europe will have to be fitted with a USB type-C charging port.

From spring 2026, the obligation will extend to laptops.

The new law adopted by the European Parliament is part of a wider effort to reduce e-waste and encourage consumers to make more sustainable choices.

Officials expect that the new charging solution will significantly reduce the number of cables produced and used.

The measure is part of the Green Deal, a package of measures that will help the EU meet its goal of reducing 55% of its emissions from 1999 levels by 2030.

Under the new rules, consumers will no longer need a different charger every time they purchase a new device, as they will be able to use one single charger for other portable electronic devices.

European Parliament’s rapporteur Alex Agius Saliba said: “This future-proof law allows for the development of innovative charging solutions in the future, and it will benefit everyone – from frustrated consumers to our vulnerable environment.”