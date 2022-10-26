Wales to set up state-owned energy company

The Welsh Government has unveiled plans to launch a state-owned energy company as part of its efforts to boost energy security.

Delivering on aims to have more than 1GW of locally-owned generation by 2030, the new energy developer will scale up renewable energy output, initially through the development of onshore wind projects.

Julie James, Welsh Minister for Climate Change, said: “We want to harvest our wind and use it to produce power that directly benefits people in Wales.

“This is a long-term sustainable investment that puts net zero and the communities of Wales at the heart of the transition we need.

“We are in a climate emergency and our approach is in stark contrast to the government that is focusing on fracking and fossil fuels – opposed by most communities and incompatible with our international obligations.”