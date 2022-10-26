Policy, Top Stories

Sunak appoints Grant Shapps as Business Secretary

Mr Shapps has said he is looking forward to leading BEIS work on “fixing” the UK’s energy market

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 26 October 2022
Image: BEIS / Twitter

As part of the new Prime Minister’s Cabinet reshuffle, Jacob Rees-Mogg was replaced by Grant Shapps as Business Secretary.

Just a week ago, following the resignation of Suella Braverman, Mr Shapps was appointed Home Secretary.

He had previously served as Transport Secretary under Boris Johnson between 2019-2022.

The new Business Secretary faces big challenges ahead, with the Energy Prices Bill having already met scepticism among energy companies and trade associations regarding the “extensive powers” given to the head of BEIS and the cap on revenues made by renewable energy generators. 

Last night, BEIS tweeted: “This evening, we welcomed Grant Shapps as the Secretary of State for BEIS.

“He told staff: The department has clearly huge agenda, in particular on energy prices. Let’s get to work.”

Mr Shapps added: “As Business and Energy Secretary, I look forward to leading the department to fix our energy market and deliver growth and prosperity for the UK.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast