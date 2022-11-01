National Grid launches £50m energy support fund

National Grid has today announced the launch of a £50 million energy support fund to help organisations working on the front line of the energy crisis.

The funding will support the existing services of a group of charities delivering advice and support for customers struggling with rising energy costs.

Money from the fund will be used by beneficiary organisations to increase the number of staff giving advice on phonelines, providing fuel vouchers and improving the energy efficiency of homes at no cost to householders.

Among beneficiaries, Citizens Advice is set to receive £10 million, while National Energy Action’s work will be backed with £1.5 million.

John Pettigrew, Chief Executive of National Grid, said: “We’re under no illusions that this winter will be financially very, very hard for many people and we’re determined to play our part to help ease the financial burden that households will face.”

Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, said: “Our frontline services are inundated with people struggling to afford their energy bills.”