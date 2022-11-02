Efficiency & Environment, Policy, Top Stories

Boris Johnson confirms COP27 attendance

The former PM has said he will be there to discuss how he “sees things in the UK”

Big Zero Report 2022

Kiran Bose
More Articles
Wednesday 2 November 2022
Image: UNFCCC / Kiara Worth

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will attend COP27 this year.

The climate summit kicks off in Egypt next week, with a definite announcement on whether current PM Rishi Sunak will attend still to be heard.

Sunak stated when he was given the role that domestic concerns were more pressing – but has been slammed by many world leaders and politicians for the decision.

Boris Johnson has revealed he was invited by COP’s organisers and given that COP26, hosted in Glasgow under his tenure, was a “fantastic global success,” he would need to attend the next one.

When asked on what his plans are during attendance, Mr Johnson said he wants to “talk a little bit about how I see things and how we see things in the UK.”

King Charles is also not set to attend, however, is hosting a pre-conference event at Buckingham Palace this Friday.

Downing Street has stated that “significant progress” has been made on the UK’s development of the Autumn Statement, which could see a change in whether Rishi Sunak shows face in Sharm El-Sheikh on Sunday.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast