Macquarie’s GIG buys BayWa’s bioenergy business

Macquarie Asset Management’s Green Investment Group (GIG) has acquired BayWa r.e.’s bioenergy business which includes five operational assets in Germany and a pipeline of development assets in Italy.

BayWa r.e. Bioenergy is a specialist biogas platform which is active across the full asset lifecycle, with the business developing, constructing and operating biogas projects that provide biomethane and power to local energy companies, industrial firms and energy traders.

Its current operational assets produce a total of around 140GWh of biomethane annually, helping avoid 13.16ktCO2e of greenhouse gas emissions every year.

REPowerEU targets the production of 35 billion cubic meters of biomethane by 2030 and meeting this demand is expected to require the construction of 5,000 new biomethane plants across the EU and €80 billion (£68.7bn) in capital investment.

GIG intends to explore opportunities to grow the business’ presence in Germany, Italy and other existing and emerging growth markets in Europe, in addition to seeking to use the latest technology processes to enhance the platform.

That could include the introduction of carbon capture and CO2 liquefaction that can be used for food-grade quality CO2.

Chris Archer, Co-Head of GIG Europe said: “There are significant tailwinds in the European biomethane sector driven by the circular economy benefits of treating agricultural waste together with the need to decarbonise sectors which are hard to electrify. As a locally produced, direct alternative to fossil fuel-based natural gas, biomethane is an attractive solution for corporate and industrial customers looking to decarbonise.

“With its track record and deep technical expertise, BayWa r.e. Bioenergy is already a leader in this rapidly growing sector and we are excited to work with the business’s current partners to support the platform’s continued growth.”