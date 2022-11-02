Efficiency & Environment, Policy, Top Stories

Rishi Sunak says he will attend COP27

“There is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change,” the PM stated

Kiran Bose
Wednesday 2 November 2022
Image: HM Treasury

The Prime Minister has announced he will be attending COP27 next week.

This is after a large backlash to his decision not to make an appearance, which he originally stated was due to a focus on domestic issues.

COP President Alok Sharma and the Egyptian government were some of those who criticised Rishi Sunak’s decision – stating that climate change is just as much a pressing domestic issue as any.

This morning, former PM Boris Johnson revealed his attendance, which applied further pressure on Sunak to show face.

He tweeted: “There is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change. There is no energy security without investing in renewables. That is why I will attend COP27 next week: to deliver on Glasgow’s legacy of building a secure and sustainable future.”

King Charles is still not expected to attend, instead holding a pre-conference in Buckingham Palace on Friday.

The climate summit will begin on Sunday in Sharm El-Sheikh, with world leaders and key politicians coming together to discuss critical action on climate change.

