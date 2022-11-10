Efficiency & Environment

Police Officer injured in Just Stop Oil protest ‘recovering’

Essex Police Chief Constable has released a statement regarding the condition of the Officer

Kiran Bose
Thursday 10 November 2022
Image: Essex Police

The Police Officer involved in an accident yesterday during a Just Stop Oil protest on the M25 is making a recovery from the injuries suffered.

That’s according to a statement made by Essex Police Chief Constable BJ Harrington today.

The Officer in question was responding to climate protestors from the environmental group Just Stop Oil, who had climbed onto the gantry on London’s ring road.

A collision involving lorries saw the Police Officer knocked off their motorcycle and sustain injuries.

The Chief Constable said: “I’m pleased to say I think [our Officer] is making a recovery. I wish them well – but they were out there trying to protect the public. They were conducting a rolling roadblock because somebody was irresponsibly up the gantry. They were doing their job and there was a collision and they got hurt, as a result of that.”

Just Stop Oil responded to the incident: “This is not a one-day event, expect us every day and anywhere.”

BJ Harrington added: “The irresponsible behaviour of Just Stop Oil has got to stop, we’ve told [them] that motorways are dangerous places. They didn’t believe us, I hope they believe us today.”

This morning at 10:45am Essex Police reported an arrest had been made of another woman attempting to climb the gantry “on suspicion of causing a public nuisance.”

