Is the UK struggling to ‘secure long-term gas-import deals’?

Britain is allegedly struggling to strike gas supply agreements with key players in the international energy market amid fears of rolling blackouts this winter.

Although the UK is not as reliant on Russian supplies as other countries, the energy crisis fuelled by the weaponising of gas has forced most governments to seek alternative sources.

According to the Financial Times, negotiations for long-term contracts with gas-exporting countries, including Norway, were not fruitful as they came when gas prices were high.

These deals could reportedly end up being very expensive, according to sources close to the talks.

A few days ago, ELN reported that the Prime Minister is poised to announce a major LNG deal with the US.

ELN contacted BEIS for comment.