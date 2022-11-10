National Grid’s underlying operating profit soars by 50%

National Grid saw its profit rise by 50% in the first six months of the year.

Publishing its half-year results earlier today, National Grid posted a 50% increase in underlying operating profit from £1.4 billion to £2.1 billion.

The company said most of this profit came from its electricity distribution business.

A record amount of capital was also invested in energy infrastructure in the first half of the year, National Grid has said.

John Pettigrew, National Grid Chief Executive, said: “Between 2022 and 2026, we now expect to invest up to £40 billion in critical infrastructure, of which £29 billion will be directly in the decarbonisation of energy networks.

“Against this backdrop, we are focused on playing our part to mitigate the affordability challenges of our customers. We have achieved £225 million of operating cost efficiency savings to date, and this is enabling us to mitigate some inflationary pressures on both the business and our customers.”