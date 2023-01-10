Minister responds to surge in energy firms switching people onto prepayment meters

The government has been asked about thousands of Britons being pushed onto prepayment electricity and gas meters as they struggle to pay their bills.

Under current rules, energy providers can push someone onto a prepayment meter when they can’t pay their bills.

However, Ofgem explains that a supplier can force a prepayment meter installation by warrant after they have taken all reasonable steps to agree on payment with customers.

It should also be a last resort to avoid disconnecting the household’s energy supply.

Dan Carden, Labour MP for Liverpool, asked whether the government would instruct Ofgem to require energy companies to halt all new installations of prepayment meters, including remote switching of smart meters.

Minister for Energy and Climate Graham Stuart replied: “The government has no plans to instruct Ofgem to halt all new installations of prepayment meters.

“Ofgem requires specific protections for vulnerable consumers and those in payment difficulty. Prepayment meters are only installed if it is ‘safe and reasonably practicable’ to do so.”

In September, Citizens Advice predicted that energy debt could force nearly 450,000 customers onto prepayment meters this winter.

A recent investigation found that almost two-thirds of smart meters, switched to PPM in the first half of 2022 were due to debt.